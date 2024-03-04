Samuel Thomas Taylor of Craddockville

Samuel Thomas Taylor, 79, of Craddockville, Virginia, went home to the Lord on February 28th, 2024. Sam, as he was known to his many friends, passed away on February 28th at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Sam was born on August 30th, 1944, in Nassawadox, to Samuel Thomas Taylor, Jr. and Courtney Mapp Taylor, and was the loving husband of Margie McCaleb Taylor. Sam was the co-owner of H.W. Drummond and for nearly 50 years, he was the visible face of the company, spending countless hours behind the parts counter, serving it’s broad customer base.

Sam graduated from Central High School in 1962 and went on to study business at Frederick College and Old Dominion University. Upon graduation he returned to the Eastern Shore, where he married his high school sweetheart Georgie Mae Drummond. Sam and his brother-in-law Bob Parker took over the H.W. Drummond company from their father-in-law and company founder Harry Drummond. Over the next 50 years Sam and his partner Bob, expanded a modest fuel supply and auto parts company, into a thriving business with stores in several locations on the Eastern Shore. During his lifetime, Sam was active in many local service organizations, including the Rotary and Lions Club, and was a staunch supporter of the Barrier Island Center. He was an active fisherman and for years enjoyed offshore fishing. After the death of his first wife and his subsequent retirement, he met and married Margie McCaleb. Together they enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad, and were members of the Craddockville Methodist Church.

Sam was pre-deceased by his first wife, Georgie Mae Drummond Taylor; a son, Turner Mapp Taylor; and a granddaughter, Sarah Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Taylor; a sister, Helen Gene Clark; a daughter, Dorothy “Dottie” Tadder (Mark); a son, Samuel Thomas Taylor IV; daughter-in-law, Angie Taylor Fairhurst (Devon); his grandchildren, Courtney Kopplin(Coleby), Meghan Taylor, Samantha Tadder, Shannon Tadder, Mary Taylor, Anna Hall (Trey), and Eric Taylor; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 11:00AM at Craddockville United Methodist Church with Reverend Carrie Talbott officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Barrier Islands Center, 7295 Young Street. Machipongo, VA 23405, Craddockville United Methodist Church, c/o June Custis, P.O. Box 66, Craddockville, VA. 23341 or a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.