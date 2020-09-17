A graveside service for Samuel Donahue of Delmar, MD will be held on Thursday at 2:30 PM at Carey’s Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro, DE.
Related Posts
Mr. William C. Mapp of Keller
October 26, 2017
Charles Williams
September 17, 2020
Gazie Winder
April 4, 2018
Mr. Andrew Lamont Snead of Stockton, Md.
July 8, 2020
Local Conditions
September 17, 2020, 4:17 pm
Rain
69°F
69°F
2 mph
real feel: 67°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 89%
wind speed: 2 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:47 am
sunset: 7:07 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
4 minutes ago
National Weather Service revises rainfall prediction totals - Shore Daily NewsThe National Weather Service has revised its rain fall prediction totals for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, now predicting the most rain anyone should see will be no more than four inches, local amoun...