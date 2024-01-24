Samantha Lewis of Cape Charles

Samantha Ann Lewis, 35, of Cape Charles, VA, passed away on January 20, 2024.

Born on September 18, 1988, she was the daughter of Lisa Lewis (Charles Burton) and Leland Wheatley.

Samantha is survived by her parents, Grandmother Carolyn Jean Shanley, Sister Audrey Lewis Fickel (Jamie), Sister Alexandrea Lewis Vatis (Timmy), Sister Brittany Gebo, Nephew Bryton Fickel, Niece Jessie Lynn Fickel, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by Grandfather Robert William Shanley, Aunt Sharon Lewis, and Cousins Kasey Price and Randall Hickman II.

In life, Samantha was a force to be reckoned with. She loved with her entire heart. She loved animals, children, and going to the beach, but most of all, she loved her family.

A memorial service will be held at Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore VA, on January 27, 2024, at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Samantha’s name to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.