Sam Nock of Bloxom

Samuel Norton Nock, 79, of Bloxom, husband of the late Barbara Hart Nock, passed away on July 31, 2023 in Melfa.

Born on July 8, 1944 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edwin Nock and Lucille Smack Nock. Sam owned and operated Wards Service Center in Accomac alongside his wife. He was a dedicated member of Kleij Grage Church and Bethel Baptist Church. Sam was a former vice president and EMT for Girdletree Fire Department. He enjoyed Go Karts, hunting, fishing and playing poker.

Sam is survived by two daughters, Shawna Killmon and husband, Donnie of Melfa, VA and Christine Ross and partner, John Inman of Melfa, VA; a son, Eric Nock and partner, Renee Harding of Cambridge; grandchildren, Justin Ross, Ashley Ross and Samantha Porter; great-grandchildren, Ian Ross, Bentley Ross and Travis Atkinson, Jr.; three sisters, Belle Redden, Lottie Lankford and Linda Figgs; a brother, Charles Nock, Jr.; a step-Daughter, Kimberly (Jimmy) Donnelly; step-grandsons, Brandon and Dylan Donnelly; sister-in-law, Linda Ayres; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Other than his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sis Ward.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Mark Layne officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery in Parksley.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Shore Animal Control or Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

