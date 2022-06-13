Sally Perkins, 79, wife of Bill Perkins and a resident of Silver Beach, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence. A native of Pittsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Faris Feland and the late Clara Virginia Abry Feland. She was a retired Legal Secretary for Attorney Herman Walker.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two children, Susie Perkins (and her spouse Amy Harris), of Hacksneck, VA, and Erin Sutton of Greensboro, NC; a sister, Susan F. Laster of Rumson, NJ; and three grandchildren, Courtney Virginia Sutton, Alan Winfield Sutton, III, and Taelynn Elizabeth Harris.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Carrie Talbott officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, Va. 23507.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.