January 1, 2024
Funeral services for Sallie Anne Mason Manuel of Exmore will
be conducted Wednesday at 1:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home
with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating.
Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the
funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Belle
Haven United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 37, Belle
Haven, VA 23306.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore,
Virginia.

