Funeral services for Sadie Green of Dover, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, Dover, Delaware. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, Delaware. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover, Delaware. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, Delaware.
