A private Funeral Service for Ruth Walker of Bowie, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Waymond Jackson, Sr.
August 28, 2018
George Willis Young
June 24, 2019
Celeste Bonniwell Costin of Capeville
August 5, 2019
Mary Julia Christian of Exmore
August 2, 2019
Local Conditions
June 18, 2020, 5:28 pm
Sunny
80°F
80°F
7 mph
real feel: 85°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 7 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
3 hours ago
Over the next few weeks, A&N Electric will be reaching out to our members who have been unable to make payments due to the Coronavirus.
While it is not our typical practice to make phone calls to members, we understand the difficulty the Coronavirus has posed on our members and would like to proactively help members develop a payment plan.
If you receive a call demanding immediate payment, that is a scam. We will not call to request immediate payment, but rather to discuss a payment solution that works for you and your family.
If you feel uncomfortable, or wish to verify the validity of the call, please hang up and call us at 757-787-9750 option #2 to confirm you are speaking with a Member Service Representative. ... See MoreSee Less