Russell Fooks, Sr.

May 23, 2024
Obituaries
Funeral service for Mr. Russell Fooks, Sr. of Salisbury, MD, a long time Mortician of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Pastor Matthew Phillips will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD.  Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

