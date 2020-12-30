Private funeral services for Mr. Russell Dennis, also known as “Bill” of Temperanceville, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co.,Accomac, with Rev. Brenda Wise officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
