Funeral services for Ruby Lee Collier of Fruitland, MD will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at Mt. Calvary U.M. Church, Fruitland, MD. A public viewing will be held from 10 AM til 1 PM at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are are being provide by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Viola Bell Taylor
June 8, 2018
Bill Phillips
March 19, 2018
Mrs. Mary E. Wright of Parksley
November 7, 2019
Barry James Doughty
January 25, 2018
Local Conditions
August 19, 2021, 11:12 am
Partly sunny
83°F
83°F
7 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 7 mph WSW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:22 am
sunset: 7:50 pm
5 hours ago
Accomack Supervisors postpone meals tax action - Shore Daily NewsThe Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by County Administrator Mike Mason during their July meeting that referred to an anticipated $241,000 budget shortage due to changes in th...