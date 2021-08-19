Funeral services for Ruby Lee Collier of Fruitland, MD will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at Mt. Calvary U.M. Church, Fruitland, MD.  A public viewing will be held from 10 AM til 1 PM at the Church.  Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.  Services are are being provide by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

Broadwater Academy Ad