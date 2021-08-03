Mrs. Carolyn Jane Charnock, 80, wife of the late Charles Frederick “Puge” Charnock and a resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Signature HealthCare at Mallard Bay in Cambridge, MD. Born November 21, 1940 on Tangier Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lewis Haynie and Myrtle Hill Crockett Haynie.

Carolyn and Puge owned and operated Charles F. Charnock & Son Seafood Co., a family venture they proudly shared with their children. Known to all as the finest of ladies, Carolyn walked through this life as a true Christian woman, one who adored her family, friends, church, and community. She loved nature and looked forward to taking walks to the beach, collecting a few flowers and admiring the beauty of the island along the way. After lunch, she would retire to her room, her “happy place,” where she would nap, make calls to family and friends, and spend time reading and collecting excerpts for her ‘clipping ministry.’ With her kind heart and loving soul, Carolyn’s gift of making everyone feel special was a welcomed blessing to countless lives. She always went out of her way to check on friends and neighbors, often with muffins and pickled beets, flowers, a note, or a clipping in hand. For those living off the island, they could count on receiving regular letters and cards filled with well wishes, prayers, and a Daily Bread or Upper Room Devotional. Throughout her life, Carolyn remained committed to sharing the Lord’s word and brought peace to all through her genuine care and concern.

Carolyn is survived by her loving children, Lisa Crockett and her husband Bobby, Jr. of Tangier, Caroline Williams of Cambridge, MD, and Charles F. Charnock, Jr. of Tangier; sisters, Glenna Crockett and her husband, Denny, of Tangier and Vivian Parks of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Deb Haynie of Salisbury, MD ;grandchildren, Jordan Crockett, Samantha Marsh, Kate Mills, and Charlie Williams; great-grandchildren, Job and Ajuma Crockett, Carter, Cohen and Callie Marsh, and Luke Mills; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Hugh Haynie and brother-in-law, Sam Parks.

A memorial service will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III and Mr. Dennis K. “Denny” Crockett officiating.

Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

