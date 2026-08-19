Roy James Knoth, a beloved and devoted family man, cherished friend to many, man of God, and very successful metallurgical pioneer and executive leader, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at the age of 88, leaving behind a beautiful legacy of faith, family, hard work, and fun.

Born on November 28, 1937, in West View, Pittsburgh, PA, Roy was the youngest of four children born to Theodore and Matilda Knoth. Growing up alongside his siblings Marian, Robert, and Ruth, Roy was known from a young age for his sharp mind, quick wit, and easygoing nature. Roy is pre-deceased by his parents and siblings. He graduated from North Catholic High School in 1956 before pursuing his passion for academics at St. Vincent University, Latrobe, PA, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1959.

Roy’s brilliant mind and eagerness to continue learning led him to Carnegie Tech University, Pittsburgh, PA, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in 1960, followed by his Master’s degree in the same discipline in 1961. It was during this pivotal season of his life that he married the love of his life, Sheila Mary Reilly, of Allenhurst, New Jersey. They were married on August 20, 1960, and enjoyed their honeymoon in Bermuda. Together, Roy and Sheila embarked on an incredible 66-year journey of marriage, building a warm, loving family, relocating 17 times, and sharing numerous travel adventures around the world.

Roy began his distinguished career in 1961 as a research and development engineer for The International Nickel Company (INCO) at their corporate headquarters at 67 Wall Street in New York City, and their Paul D. Merica Research Laboratory in Suffern, New York. An innovative engineer, Roy holds several U.S. patents—including his groundbreaking work developing high-strength stainless steels and cast iron—which established him as a leading voice in the metallurgical industry. During this time on the East Coast, Roy and Sheila brought their 3 children into the world and made their home in multiple locations in New Jersey and New York.

In 1969, Roy and his family relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, as Roy was recruited by Airco Vacuum Metals in Berkeley, California. During the next 3 years, he spearheaded the technical development and commercialization of E-Brite 26-1, an ultra-pure, corrosion-resistant stainless steel that revolutionized materials used in high-purity and chemical processing industries. In 1973, Roy’s career took him and his family to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he joined the Industrial Gas Division of Airco. Roy’s leadership skills and strong business acumen led to significant career advancements and more family relocations from the East Coast to the West Coast. He completed his career with Airco/BOC as President of the Pacific Division in California. Roy enjoyed 4 years of retirement before returning to the business world as Vice-President of Matheson Semi-Gas in California, with responsibilities throughout Asia. Roy eventually completed his corporate tenure at Matheson before spending over a decade as an internationally respected independent industry consultant. Roy retired in 2008 to spend time with Sheila and family, as well as traveling to and experiencing many countries around the world.

Despite his significant professional achievements, Roy’s greatest pride and joy was always his family. He was a deeply devoted husband to Sheila and father to their three children. He had a very strong presence in the lives of his children, as coach of their sports teams, cheering them on at their swim meets, participating actively in scouts, organizing many cherished family skiing trips to Lake Tahoe, and leading memorable family vacations around the United States and numerous countries around the world. Every 5 years, Roy and Sheila planned an exciting vacation for the entire family where family, love, and adventure were celebrated.

Roy’s faith was the foundation of his service to others. He was an active member of his church’s Men’s Group and spent many years serving the poor and delivering food to families in need throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. In Cape Charles, he joined the Knights of Columbus (Council 14263).

In his retirement, Roy embraced life to the fullest. He and Sheila loved traveling the globe, particularly on ocean and river cruises and extended visits to many countries. Closer to home, they loved spending time in San Francisco and exploring the Napa Valley wineries and countryside with their wine group. Roy was an avid follower of the stock market, business trends, and company portfolios. Roy always stayed true to his Pittsburgh roots and was a lifelong, die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, Roy was a conversationalist at heart—smart, funny, and engaging. He had an extraordinary gift for connecting with people, and got so much joy from entertaining children with his magic tricks and funny stories. Everyone simply loved spending time with him.

In 2024 Roy and Sheila completed their final relocation together to Cape Charles, VA, where they could spend more time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Roy loved being close to the beach and bay, as well as the charming, simple, and tranquil life in Cape Charles. His favorite place to relax was in a rocking chair on the front porch of their home, watching people on their way to the beach

Roy is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila; his three children: Michael (Paula), Suzanne (MJ), Kimberly (Jerry); his 9 cherished grandchildren: Sarah (Jeff), Jake (Kristin), Emily (Gabriel), Tommy, Sam, Teddy, Ellie, Sophie, and Matilda); his great-grandchild (Ruby); and a community of friends and colleagues whose lives were enriched by his warmth, intellect, and generous spirit.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 549 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, located at 549 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Family will join friends Thursday evening from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roy’s favorite charitable organizations, Saint Vincent College, Office of Philanthropy, 300 Fraser Purchase Road Latrobe, PA 15650 Online through the Saint Vincent College Giving Page, https://www.stvincent.edu/give-to-svc/index.html or Saint Charles Church, c/o Parish Office, 550 Tazewell Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310 Online directly on the Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Website, https://stcharlesbcc.org/

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.