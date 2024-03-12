Roy Francis Elliott

March 12, 2024
Roy Francis Elliott

In remembrance of a compassionate soul, Roy Elliott. Whose life journey was marked by a profound love for his family and animals he cared for. Despite facing numerous trials, Roy remained a constant source of strength for his beloved daughter, always offering her unwavering support and unconditional love. He may have been a man of few words, but his ability to lend a compassionate ear will never be forgotten. He will be joined by his wife of many years, Beulah, in heaven.

He leaves behind his daughter, Barbara Marshall; grandson, A.J. Price; and his adored fur babies, Roscoe, Jax, and Snowball. Those who knew Roy know that he was a very private person. He did not like attention or to be fussed over. He was a person that would rather give than to receive.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Roy’s wishes, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to any animal shelter in honor of him and his love for animals.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

