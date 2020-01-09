Funeral service for Mrs. Rosetta M. Bailey, also known as “Rosie” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Burton’s Chapel Independent Methodist Church, Melfa, with Rev. Percy James

officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday

from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the church

from 10AM until time of the service.