Rosemarie Judith Della Penna of Cape Charles

Rosemarie Judith Della Penna, 92, wife of the late Robert John Della Penna and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank McNally and the late Bertha Maling McNally. She was a homemaker and attended St. Charles Catholic Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Lunger of Cape Charles; two granddaughters, Darby Jane Lunger and Savannah Grace Lunger, both of Cape Charles; a brother, Ronald McNally and his wife, Mary. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank McNally; and a sister, Maureen Borawski.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a rescue account under her name at Cape Charles Animal Hospital, 22491 Lankford Highway, Unit B, Cape Charles, VA 23310, (757)695-8378.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.