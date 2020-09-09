Rose Boole Edwards Johnson, 99, beloved wife of the late Abel Colonna “Connie” Johnson and the late William Roberts Edwards and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Chesapeake, VA. A native of Franktown, VA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Cornelius Boole and the late Margaret Viola Massey Boole. Rose was the oldest member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Moggie Edwards Marsh and her husband, Barry, of Belle Haven, VA, Bobbie Edwards Bayly and her husband, Mark, of Moyock, NC, and Mollie Johnson Williams and her husband, Ken, of Chesapeake; two sisters, Peggy Downing of Franktown, and Dorothy Stauffer of Onancock, VA; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Joan Edwards Harmon; two brothers, Buddy Boole and Floyd Boole; a sister, Frannie Ball; and a great-great granddaughter, Millie Hewitt.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:00PM at Onancock Cemetery with Reverends Paul Oh and Rob Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

