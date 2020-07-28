A double funeral service for Rosalyn Leatherbury of Princess Anne, Md., and Yolanda Griffin of Norfolk, Va., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  Interment will be at Trinity Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

