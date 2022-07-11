Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalie Stevens Hart of Keller will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon at 3, with The Reverend Kendra Powell officiating. Interment will follow in the Belle Haven Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie’s memory may be made to Mears Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 100, Keller, VA 23401.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.