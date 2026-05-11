Rosalie Scott Lewis

May 11, 2026
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Obituaries
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Funeral services for Rosalie Scott Lewis, of Onley, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Roland Major officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Rosalie’s memory may made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Darrell Bays, 11 Onancock Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

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May 11, 2026, 8:02 pm
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