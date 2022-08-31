Funeral service for Mrs. Rosa L. Justice, also known as “Stunna” of Mappsville, will be conducted on Saturday at 6PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
