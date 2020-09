Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Redding of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Princess Anne Fire House, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

For more information visit BennieSmithFuneralHomes.com.

.