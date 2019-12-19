Funeral services for Mr. Roland Ennis, Sr. will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion U.M. Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
