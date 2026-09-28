Roland Elliott

September 28, 2026
 |
Obituaries

A celebration of life service for Roland Elliott of Wachapreague will be conducted Sunday at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Vernon Bell and Mickey Ashby officiating.
Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430,
Onancock, Virginia 23417, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, Virginia 23418, or Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, Virginia 23418.
Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

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September 28, 2026, 1:48 pm
Broken clouds
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Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 72%
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