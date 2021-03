A private funeral service for Rodrique Saint Louis of Haiti will be held Saturday a 10 AM at Parkway Church of God, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

More information is available at BennieSmithFuneralHomes.com.

