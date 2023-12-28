Rodney Annis of Bloxom

William Rodney Annis, 57, of Bloxom, husband of Y.Carol Annis, passed away on December 25, 2023 at his residence.

Born on August 3, 1966 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of Rebecca Wessells and the late Larry Annis. Rodney was a waterman through and through and enjoyed fishing, crabbing and being on the boat. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Other than his mother and wife, Rodney is survived by a daughter, Renee Williams and husband, Chris and step-daughter, Amanda Baird; sons, Justin Davenport and step-son, Jason Ward; two sisters, Michelle Sanchez and Brandy Thornes; a brother-in-law, David Turner; grandchildren, Maria, Chris Jr., Aubrey and Emily; and one niece and several nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM from Parksley Cemetery with Rev. Talbot officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

