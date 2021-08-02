Robert Roland Shores, 55, of Tangier Island, VA, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home. Born September 16, 1965 on Tangier, he was the only son of seven children born to Kathleen “Joyce” Shores of Tangier and the late Robert Lee Shores.

A lifelong Tangier waterman, Robert loved spending his days on the bay for work or play, often fishing or duck hunting when off the clock. His big heart was known to all, as he was always lending a hand to anyone who asked. Robert loved music and sports and was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and New York Yankees. Time spent with Robert was guaranteed to come with a good conversation and lots of laughs, and his dry sense of humor perfectly complimented his loveable personality. Robert’s greatest love was for his family, especially his son, and he went out of his way to make sure they knew it.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Bobby Allen Shores; sisters, Lana Marshall, Roberta Hunter, Rosetta Crockett, Nancy Crockett and her husband, Jeff, and Lula Belle Shores; uncle, Mitchell Shores; special friend, Tammy Dise; and numerous nieces and nephews. Other than his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Kellam and Lula Shores and Roland and Estelle Parks; sister, Betty Ann Bradshaw and her husband, Charles; nephew, Lance Hunter; brother-in-law, Tim Marshall; and several beloved aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Darren Landon officiating. Interment will follow in the New Testament Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440 or to Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.

