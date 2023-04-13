Funeral services for Mr. Robert Perry of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Aronelle Deal
April 9, 2020
Anthony C. Nock
August 31, 2022
Margaret Taylor of Parksley
April 12, 2022
Corey Monroe Salmon formerly of Parksley
October 31, 2022
Local Conditions
April 13, 2023, 2:40 pm
Sunny
76°F
76°F
4 mph
real feel: 85°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 33%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:31 am
sunset: 7:37 pm
3 hours ago
Coffee With Kelley - Taking Care of Your EyesToday on Coffee with Kelley we were joined by Dr. Kapil Kapoor from Seashore Eyecare who talked about the importance of eye health.