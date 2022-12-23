Robert Olen Pase, 92, husband of Mary Lee Mott Pase and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence. Born in Georgetown, DE, and moved to Belle Haven at 11 years old, he was the son of the late Olen Christian Pase and the late Sadie Rebecca Paugh Pase. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church, retired from Equifax and was the former owner and operator of the Idle Hour Theatre for 50 years.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Pase of Belle Haven; a sister, June Lee Moore of Salisbury, MD; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Rebecca. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Leigh Pase Bratsch and two brothers, Leroy Pase and Clarence Pase.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Sandra Walters officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.