A private funeral service for Mr. Robert Morris of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM from the Chapel of The Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD>
