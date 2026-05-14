Robert Gaskill

Robert (Bobby or Bob) Gaskill was 70 years of age when he travelled to the other world on May 2, 2026. Bob lived a life filled with variety and good humor. He was best known for his loyalty, quick wit, and jovial spirit.

Bob was raised in Hamilton, New Jersey, where he graduated from Steinert High School in 1974. He went on to enjoy a rewarding career as an attorney. After many years of dedicated work, Bob was thrilled to retire to the Eastern Shore of Virginia. His life there allowed him to pursue his passions… fishing, hunting, micro-farming, socializing, cooking, and reading.

Bob cherished his many lifelong friendships, formed out of family, school, and work. His wife, Gina, plans to hold two memorial services to celebrate such a well-lived life.

Family and friends are invited to join together at events in both New Jersey and Virginia. At Bob’s request, these gatherings will resemble Irish wakes. The arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Bob was very patriotic and he supported Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Please consider donating to this organization to commemorate his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.