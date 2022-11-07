Robert Frank Landon, 91, of Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living in Crisfield, MD. Born April 1, 1931 on Tangier Island, VA, he was the son of the late Frank Landon and Ruth Wheatley Landon.

Bob, also known as “Bobby Frank” to family and friends, was of the kindest and gentlest souls. Following graduation from Tangier Combined School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Bobby Frank was among the many men who gallantly protected our freedoms in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and continued his service to his country, retiring after 25 years. During his time in the military, he met the love of his life, Mitsuyo “Mickie” Landon, with whom he spent many beautiful years until her passing in 2012. Post retirement, Bobby Frank attended Christopher Newport University.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Mickie, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Hall. He leaves to cherish his memory, and honor his legacy, his extended family and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Contributions in Bobby Frank’s memory may be made to Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, Maryland 21817.

