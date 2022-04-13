Robert Fletcher Barnes, Sr., 75, husband of Peggy Annis Barnes and resident of Saxis, VA, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 15, 1946 in Newport News, VA, he was the son of the late Austin Fletcher Barnes, Jr. and Martha Rebecca Higgs Barnes. Bob was a member of Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M., and loved playing his guitar, loved riding his motorcycle, spending time on the water, and most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Christina Barnes Leonetti, Michelle Lee Evans and her husband Bryan, and Robert Fletcher Barnes, Jr. and his wife Angela; a sister, Brenda Reynolds of North Carolina; a brother, Joseph Ward Barnes and his wife Lorie; grandchildren, Bryan Preston Shreaves, Jr., whom Bob considered a son, and his wife Julie, Bradley Leonetti, Shane Leonetti and his fiancée Selena, Anthony and Gavin Taylor, Dylan Taylor and his wife Victoria, and Nathan and Dalton Barnes; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Brie, Little Bryan, Brylee P. Shreaves, and Noah Wayne Leonetti; special friends, Aubrey and Valerie Justice; and numerous nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David Barnes.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with The Reverend Thaddeus Hackett officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the Saxis Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 190, Saxis, VA. 23427.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

