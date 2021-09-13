Robert Dean Budd, 88, of Cambridge, MD, passed away on September 8, 2021 at his residence.

Born on February 26, 1933 in Justisville, VA, he was the son of the late Manning Thomas Budd and Ella Taylor Budd. Robert worked for Colonial Store as a produce manager for over 20 years. Retiring in 1995, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved his animals and dogs over the years. Above all, he was a simple, hard working family man who relished time spent with his family, kids and grandkids.

Robert is survived by sons, Tommy Budd (Rhonda), Timmy Budd (Rachel) and Todd Budd (Jeri), all of Cambridge, MD; a daughter, Teresa Webster (William) of Cambridge, MD; grandchildren, Courtney Fletcher, Tyler Robbins, Brooke Webster, Manning Budd, II, Mason Budd, Madison Budd, Joshua Budd, Harrison Budd, Morgan Budd, Roland Budd, II, and Taylor Budd; great grandchildren, Blake Jones, Olivia Fletcher, Tate Robbins and Farrahh Budd; cousins that he liked to call his sisters, Mary Ellen Ewell and Katherine Kromer; and a nephew, Rodney Taylor.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Robinson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice of Salisbury, MD and the Dorchester County Humane Society.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.

.