Rieta C. LeCato, 73, born September 8, 2947, from Chincoteague Island, Va. Known as “TUTU” Rieta went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in her home where she resided in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Rieta graduated from Chincoteague High School, then traveled with her late husband Jerry W. LeCato.

Rieta had many hobbies and interests she enjoyed including playing golf, cards and anything competitive with family and friends. Warm weather beaches was where you would find her. She was truly gifted with many talents, whatever she did, she did well.

Rieta was predeceased by her loving husband Jerry W. LeCato, father Pete Richardson, mother Eldee Richarson and her sister Judy Warren.

She is survived by Jerry LeCato, Jr. and wife Tammy of Wilmington, North Carolina, a daughter, Angie Pruitt of Wilmington, NC, grandkids Taylor LeCato of New York, Amber LeCato of North Caroline, Jacob Pritt of Virginia, Skylar Pruitt of North Carolina, a sister, Sharon R. Yonek and husband John of Chincoteague Island, VA, brother in law, Larry Warren of Virginia, Albert LeCato Jr. of Virginia, nieces Cathie Lavarias, Debbie Horton, Kimberly Connell and nephews Chris Warren, Tony Yonek and Bert LeCato.

A celebration of life for her and her late husband will be held on January 16th at 11:00 at Pungoteague Community Center.

Bobby Parks will be speaking on behalf of the family.

