Richardon Taylor, Sr.

Richard Anthony Taylor, Sr., 72, of Bloxom, husband of Caroll Kay Birch Taylor, passed away on August 26, 2026 in Onancock.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 2:00 pm from Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company with Rev. Starr Johnson officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 132, Bloxom, VA 23308 or Riverside Shore Hospice, 23379 Commerce Dr, Accomac, VA 23301 .

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net