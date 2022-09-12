Richard Custis Colonna, 81, also known as “Pickles”, husband of the late Barbara B. Colonna and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehab Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late John Richard Colonna and the late Mary Custis Colonna. He was a seafood dealer and a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his nephew, Dwayne Colonna and his wife Tina and niece, Mindy Myers and her husband, Eddie, all of Williamsburg, VA; a special brother-in-law, Johnny Taylor and his wife, Pam of Onley, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held graveside Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Virginia, 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.