Richard Conway Turner, Sr. of Parksley

November 21, 2023
 |
Obituaries
Richard Turner

Funeral services for Richard Conway Turner, Sr., of Parksley, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 2, with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 or to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

