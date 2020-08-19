A private funeral service for Richard Armstrong, Jr., of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A family visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of service at the Center. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.