Private funeral services for Mrs. Rhynia T. Crawley of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Samuel Gaskins officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery, Birdsnest. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
