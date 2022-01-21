Private funeral services for Mrs. Rhynia T. Crawley of Accomac, will be conducted on Monday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Samuel Gaskins officiating. Interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery, Birdsnest. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
