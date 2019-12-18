William E. Charnock, 91, known as Pastor Bill, husband of Ruth Mae Killmon Charnock and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at The Citadel Virginia Beach. A native of Wardtown, VA, he was the son of the late Stansbury Charnock and the late Lillie Belle Richardson Charnock. Mr. Charnock was a retired Baptist minister, automobile mechanic and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Virginia Beach. Pastor Bill was a Coast Guard Veteran having served in World War II and eventually began his career by starting his own automotive shop, B.R.T. Auto, in Virginia Beach. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1991 and began a loyal service in the work for the Lord and blessed friends and touched everyone who came in contact with him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, whom they believe were blessed with an almost perfect father, Eleanor Anglin and her husband, Tom, Billie Spizzano and her husband, Paul, and Tammy Charnock and her husband, Glenn Martin; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren . He was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine Brown; and brothers, Kemper Charnock and Richard Charnock.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Exmore Baptist Church with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

