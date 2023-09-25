Reverend. Albert Lee Crockett

September 25, 2023
 |
Obituaries

A funeral service honoring the life and legacy of The Reverend Albert Lee Crockett will be held in the auditorium at Nandua High School on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverends Robert Parks and Roland Major officiating. Private interment will follow in the Onancock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al’s memory may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Darrell Bays, 11 Onancock Street, Onancock, VA 23417. 

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 25, 2023, 5:46 am
Mostly cloudy
WNW
Mostly cloudy
63°F
4 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 1014 mb
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:52 am
sunset: 6:56 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS