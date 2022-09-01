Funeral services for Rev. Joanne James of Laurel, Md., will be held Friday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Elsey Church Cemetery, Jesterville, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.