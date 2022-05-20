A memorial service for Rena Pinkett of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Visitation will be held from 2 PM until 3 PM. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. William I. Robinson III
April 29, 2020
Mrs. Evelyn Boole Wallace of Quinby
February 6, 2020
Alice Collins White
April 14, 2021
Peggy Anne Wessells of parksley
November 30, 2021
Local Conditions
May 20, 2022, 9:25 pm
Clear
81°F
81°F
9 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 am
sunset: 8:09 pm
15 hours ago
Gas prices skyrocket to record levels - Shore Daily NewsGas prices set new records on the Eastern Shore this week. On Tuesday prices at some outlets jumped from $4.29 a gallon to $4.59. Thursday national average for gas prices was $4.58. One week ago it wa...