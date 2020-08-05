A private family funeral service for Mr. Reginald Jackson of Crisfield, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Highway Holiness Church, Crisfield, MD  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until        8 PM at the Church.  Pastor Holden will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Mt. Peer Church Cemetery, Marion, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

