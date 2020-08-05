A private family funeral service for Mr. Reginald Jackson of Crisfield, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Highway Holiness Church, Crisfield, MD A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Holden will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Peer Church Cemetery, Marion, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
