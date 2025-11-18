Mr. Reed Mapp Ennis, 77, of Onley, VA, passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. Born December 2, 1947, in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Elmer Reed Ennis and Marie Catherine Mapp Ennis.

Reed grew up in Exmore, VA and graduated from Northampton High School in 1966. He went on to attend Virginia Tech, where he studied business administration, before being drafted into the United States Army in 1969 during the Vietnam War. For the next three years, he proudly served his country, spending most of his time stationed in Germany.

Following his military service, Reed began a long and dedicated career with the Accomack County Administrator’s Office, where he held several leadership roles, including Director of Finance, over the course of 28 years. He also served as an elected member of the Board of Supervisors and was a longtime member of the Onancock Rotary Club, through which he gave back to his community in many meaningful ways.

In retirement, Reed pursued his lifelong love of sailing, making countless voyages along the Intracoastal Waterway with his faithful cat, Admiral Pooh, at his side. He delighted in exploring rivers, canals, and bays and often made a new friend or two along the way.

Reed is survived by his loving wife, Maria Alfonso-Ennis; his son, William Reed Ennis (Nichole) of Onley; her cousins, Jae Ennis and Susan Ennis Gore, along with their families; and his stepdaughter, Alicia Ardila and her daughter, Anna McCarter.

Friends are invited to join the family for a gathering in celebration of Reed’s life at the Historic Onancock School on Friday, November 21, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:oo p.m. Private interment will be held at the Belle Haven Cemetery.

