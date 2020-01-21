A memorial service for Rebecca Dennis of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Friday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 4th Street, Pocomoke City, Md.  Interment  will be at St. James United Methodist Church, Colona Road, Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.

