A memorial service for Rebecca Dennis of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Friday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 4th Street, Pocomoke City, Md. Interment will be at St. James United Methodist Church, Colona Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Lynwood Butler
October 13, 2018
Stanford Allen Jr. of Onley
December 26, 2019
Emma Saunders
December 15, 2017
Mr. Richard Hart
January 2, 2019
Local Conditions
January 22, 2020, 5:00 am
Clear
28°F
28°F
7 mph
real feel: 21°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 7 mph SSE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 5:15 pm
11 hours ago
10 days to go ! Get your tickets while you can! Support Eastern Shore students scholarships and enjoy an Eastern Shore style roast plus live blues rock music from Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos who recently toured with Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band! Click for tix or stop by ESCC during business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
2nd Annual ESCC Foundation Oyster Roast 2020Eastern Shore Community College Foundation Presents the 2nd Annual Oyster Roast !