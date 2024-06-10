Reba George Murphy of Onley

Reba George Murphy, 81 of Onley, passed away on June 5, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Born on May 29, 1943 in Chatham, VA, she was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Mary George and two brothers Jerry and Samuel George.

Reba is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Murphy Hedge and her husband, Tom of Melfa; two sisters, Faye Cowan of Chatham, VA and Ginger Gentry of Sutherlin, VA; and two brothers, Paul George of Modest Town, VA, and Mike George of Locustville, VA.

Reba embraced her career as a Deputy Clerk for the Accomack County General District and enjoyed it for 30 years. She retired in 2012. She will always be remembered as a kind, patient, and devoted mother.

A memorial service will be held at the Onancock Baptist Church on Friday June 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service, and one hour following the service, at the church.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to the American Lung Association, American Cancer , Onancock Fire Department, Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore (FACES), or your own favorite charity.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

