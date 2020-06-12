A private Funeral Service for Mr Raymond Jones of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Friday (tonight) from 6 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. Pastor Violet Jones will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.,
Related Posts
Ms. Faatima Vann
August 28, 2019
Willie Ricky Logan
November 12, 2018
Mr. Emmett Garner Taylor
December 16, 2017
Mr. William C. Mapp of Keller
October 26, 2017
Local Conditions
June 12, 2020, 6:02 pm
Mostly cloudy
83°F
83°F
2 mph
real feel: 85°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 40%
wind speed: 2 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:24 pm
7 hours ago
Accomack County adds three cases and hospitalizations; Northampton metrics unmoved - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County added three new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, and three new hospitalizations, bringing the county’s total to 987 cases and 58 total hospitalizations. Deaths in Accomack County remai...