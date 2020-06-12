A private Funeral Service for Mr Raymond Jones of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Friday (tonight) from 6 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. Pastor Violet Jones will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.,